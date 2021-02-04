By Jo-Ann “Jo D NL” Duke
This title might sound odd coming from someone who doesn’t live in the United States. Sadly, however, it isn’t. On January 26, 2021, a Newfoundland man, 66 year old George Brake was arrested in Deer Lake, NL.
When he was stopped and arrested, the following day he was charged Wednesday with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from a police officer.
He also faces two additional charges which are linked to a search of his trailer that was conducted the day after his arrest. During that search, the police also found an unlicensed rifle and shotgun that hadn’t been safely stored, as was stated in the court documents.
These charges were added along with the four that had been initially laid against him after police officers discovered 36 hunting and tactical knives in his truck on Tuesday when he was stopped and arrested. According to the RCMP, Brake allegedly threatened to execute local area politicians.
Now you might wonder how this connects to Trump’s conspiracies theories as was stated in the article title. Well, I will tell you why. It was when they conducted a search of his social media pages that they discovered some interesting posts.
It showed that Brake’s public Facebook postings earlier this month included a flurry of rapid-fire posts amplifying debunked far-right conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the U.S. election, as well as the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
It also included a number of posts containing right-wing conspiracy theories that had been shared earlier this month by a Facebook account belonging to Brake. The posts also included pro-Donald Trump and anti-mask sentiments.
Now I cannot say how much these posts and his support of the former president might have affected his actions and his behaviour, and a solid answer will not be seen until he goes to court to answer the charges he is now facing, along with with a psychiatric assessment will hopefully shed some light on what was he was thinking when all of this occurred just last week.
This is not the only incidence of pro Trump sentiments in Newfoundland and Labrador that have been seen; it also had actually happened to myself and a friend of mine when we were discussing Donald Trump.
It was just a normal conversation where we were commenting on what we thought might be the cause for his erratic and unsettling comments that he had made in previous days; these were comments that had been made before the election had even gotten underway. It was during the time before either the DNC or the RNC events had even taken place.
What happened was that someone who had been scrolling through pages saw our comments, and they became extremely agitated and disturbed; to the point that their comments got so aggressive towards us that I ended up having to block this person from my account.
To be honest, I admitted to my friend that I was grateful that the person I had just blocked didn’t know my address because they had seemed to be so rabid in their defence of Trump, when this happened, it was before I had started writing for RSR. It might even have been what made me start writing.
My point is that even if it was only these two instances, it shows that with Trump pushing his lies since even before he had become president, it has reached out and affected people outside the US. Sadly, from talking to others here, Trump has created even more Trumpers than might be believed.
My heart has broken for the damage that he had done and is still doing to your country; now to see that his beliefs are causing division in other parts of the world is extremely unnerving.
That all of this damage has been done to the US because of a man who can’t admit to the plain and simple truth that he lost the election; and because of that, he was willing to let the country tear itself in two because of the lies that he then told and are still trying to use.
Honestly, as my mother would say, he is a sad pitiful man, more to be pitied than feared. The truth is that he lost, and that more people wanted him out of office than those who wanted him to stay. That is the undeniable truth.
Signing out from here in Canada, sending all my hope and good wishes for your country as it heals from the damage of the past four years, and especially after the events of January 6th.