The popular mobile MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution received an all-new territory to explore and conquer, alongside several new additions that are now live for players to experience.
Starting today, the territory of Rune is open for exploration and is divided into two areas – the Silent Provenance and the Ravine of Frenzy. As part of this, the maximum level for players has increased from 480 to 520. Two Elite Dungeons will be included in this new territory and an upgraded Level EXP dungeon, along with an expansion to the 200th floor of Tower of Insolence, have been added to help adventurers’ grow faster and stronger.
A new Elmoreden Imperial Palace humanoid Temporal Rift, where Emperor Baium’s son Printessa is waiting, is also open for experienced players to conquer and earn high-value items, including new Cloaks, Talisman, and other rewards. In addition, the Hall of Conquerors – a collective market of every Coin Exchange market where players can use coins from Battlefield content – is now alive alongside the first season of Conquerors, where additional varieties of items will be provided at the Hall of Conquerors.
Other changes for Lineage 2: Revolution include:
Class Balance Adjustments – Most of Lineage 2: Revolution’s classes will undergo balance adjustments that depict the unique features of each character class. Players can look forward to even more class-distinctive battles after the adjustment is made
New Mount Pets – Five new mount pets – Leopard, Beetle, Happy Flight, Halloween Ghost, and King Carp – are now available for players to collect.
Lineage 2: Revolution is a groundbreaking MMORPG bringing top-quality visuals, a massive open world and large-scale PvP to mobile devices. Powered by the Unreal Engine, the game features stunning visuals and large-scale open-world combat where up to 200 players can battle in real-time on a single screen – all in a gorgeous, fully featured, persistent world MMORPG that can be enjoyed alongside millions around the world and all within the palm of your hands.
