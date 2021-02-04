XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that digital pre-orders for STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, the latest iteration in the series known as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan, are now available on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch ahead of the title’s launch on the Nintendo Switch™ system in North America on Mar. 23. The title is available digitally as a stand-alone purchase priced at $49.99, and bundled with the previously announced Expansion Pass DLC as the ‘Expansion Pass Set’ priced for $69.99 with a 10% pre-order discount off the regular price. The Expansion Pass will be sold separately on Nintendo eShop at launch for $19.99, with a 15% early bird discount lasting until Apr. 12. The Bokujo Monogatari series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town represents the first brand new title in the series released on Nintendo Switch.
The STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Expansion Pass will launch with exclusive cosmetic outfits for players inspired by previous entries, including Yuto and Naomi’s Hoodies from STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town and Henry and Holly’s Western Attire from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns. Additionally, all digital pre-orders will grant players the Buffalo Costume DLC, inspired by title mascot Buffy, exclusive to the North American launch of the game. The Buffalo Costume DLC will be available for purchase separately at launch for $1.99. European publisher Marvelous Europe is offering a regional exclusive Fox Costume DLC with digital pre-orders in that region. The Fox Costume will also be made available for purchase separately in North America several months after launch.
STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town key features:
Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town — Tame the wilderness of the peninsula and build your farm from the ground up! Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town’s infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories.
A Farm of Endless Possibilities — Clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new buildings wherever you see fit. Level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops!
There’s Always Something Going on in Olive Town! — Participate in local festivals as the town comes to life with over 200 unique events! Get to know your neighbors better and you may even find love with a special someone among them.
Simple Mechanics, Deep Gameplay — Greenhorn farmers can rest easy with the return of Seedling Mode in addition to Normal Mode. Veteran players ready to create a bustling farm of their own will find familiar features and facilities with new twists on classic gameplay elements.
Developed by Marvelous Inc. and published by XSEED Games in North America on the Nintendo Switch™ system, STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch on Mar. 23, 2021. The ‘Premium Edition’ and a standalone retail version are available for pre-order from the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers for a MSRP of $59.99 and $49.99 respectively. The digital versions of the game are available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop, with a 10% discount on the Expansion Pass Set normally priced at $69.99 and the base game sold individually at $49.99. All pre-orders come with a Buffalo Costume digital bonus. The stand-alone Expansion Pass, normally priced at $19.99, will be discounted 15% from launch until Apr. 12. The title has been rated “E for Everyone” on the Nintendo Switch by the ESRB.
More information about XSEED Games’ products can be found at www.xseedgames.com. Fans can also follow XSEED Games on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, get in depth info from their developer blog, and join the discussion on their Discord server at: http://discord.gg/XSEEDGames.