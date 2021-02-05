If you’re looking for some great deals on games this month, Fanatical has already kickstarted the Lunar New Year Sale celebrations with thousands of PC titles on offer in its latest sale.
The leading digital retailer (www.fanatical.com) is bringing you big AAA and Indie game offers at unmissable prices, featuring some of the biggest publishers around. Plus, any customer who spends $10 USD or more in a single purchase will receive a digital red envelope containing a free game, or a coupon worth up to $500.
Some of the awesome Day One deals include Metro Exodus Gold Edition (-68%), Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition (-71%), SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition (-90%), Planet Coaster (-75%), THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION (-50%), A Plague Tale: Innocence (-72%), Deus Ex Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition (-86), Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition (-78%) and many more!
But that’s not all, Fanatical is also giving you the chance to win a $500 shopping spree to spend on its store as part of the Lunar New Year Sale – for more details on how to enter, visit the Fanatical Blog.
As always, every game that you purchase in Fanatical bundles or across the Fanatical Store, is officially licensed and rewards the hard-working developers and publishers who work ridiculously hard to create the games that you love.