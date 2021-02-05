Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), developers of Star Citizen, are a new kind of independent studio dedicated to delivering AAA games outside the established publisher system. CIG was founded in 2012 by renowned visionary game developer Chris Roberts and continues to shift the paradigm of the game development process offering their community an unprecedented level of visibility and interaction with product development.
What:
CIG is calling on all pilots to join the fight against the terrorist organization known as “XenoThreat” in the game’s first-ever, server-wide Dynamic Event. Unmatched in size, scope, and scale for any prior event in Star Citizen to-date, the “Assault on Stanton” Dynamic Event features multiple phases scheduled to play out over multiple days as pilots band together and rally to the defense of the Stanton System.
This will be the first time Star Citizen pilots will have the chance to join forces with the UEE Navy and lead assaults against enemy capital ships. Expect large-scale encounters featuring AI controlled fleets including capital ships.
To download supporting assets, including screenshots and a teaser showcasing the “Assault on Stanton Dynamic” Event, please visit our press kit.
Follow the Star Citizen team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch — and visit www.robertsspaceindustries.com for updates on today’s Assault on Stanton Dynamic Event launch.
When:
Star Citizen Dynamic Event Start Times: Following the recent “XenoThreat” warning to all Star Citizen pilots, the Assault on Stanton Dynamic Event is underway today, Friday, February 5.
Event Duration: The duration of Dynamic Events is expected to play out over the course of a series of days. However, its final length will be dependent on player participation and progress through multiple exciting phases.
Where:
To join the Assault on Stanton Dynamic Event, Star Citizen pilots should log in and check for an alert from the Civilian Defense Force (CDF). A CDF liaison will automatically provide further instructions within the game.
###