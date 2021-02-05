The ever-popular Resident Evil TUBBZ line-up is being blasted wide open to include the most requested characters to join the duck pond!
Nemesis – Rocket launch your arsenal
The threat of Nemesis coming!
Complete with his carbon fibre styled body bag suit and specialised extra-large rocket launcher this Nemesis TUBBZ retains his appearance that makes him look so iconic in the first place.
A creation of the Umbrella Corporation to get rid of the S.T.A.R.S. team once and for all! This time it is down to our TUBBZ fans to hunt him down and add to the collection!
Ada Wong – The mysterious antihero
Whose side is Ada really on?
Ada is certainly no duckling in distress, instead rather the opposite, rocking her popular red dress she is ready to infiltrate and destroy when necessary!
Hunk – A legendary mercenary joins the fray
A true survivor and in cahoots with the Umbrella Corporation, Hunk is a cold, merciless killer on a mission to find his way to the duck pond, and now he has!
Merchant – “A wise choice… stranger!”
The man with all the upgrades and witty one-liners has joined the TUBBZ range. He is ready to help supply weapons, herbs and upgrades to all!
The real question is, what’re ya buying!
TOFU – A tasty survivor has been unlocked
Armed with a knife and herbs our favourite bean curd has avoided the hot pot so far! A fully-fledged member of the S.T.A.R.S. team, Tofu is here to serve and protect!
About TUBBZ
TUBBZ, cosplaying duck figurines, are replicas of characters from popular movie, video games, tv shows and comic books. They are highly collectable with all TUBBZ coming in their own tub featuring the movie logo and can easily stack on top of other TUBBZ making it easy to display collections. RRP: £12.99 (UK) / €14.99 (Euro) / $12.99 (US) / $24.95 (AUD) / $16.99 (CAD) each.
Other iconic video game characters to collect include:
Street Fighter
The Last of Us
God of War
Sonic the Hedgehog
Destiny
Metal Gear Solid
Tekken
DOOM
Borderlands