Check out the launch trailer on NIS America’s YouTube channel, here: https://youtu.be/EP9o8gECgic .
NIS America is proud to announce today the release of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , on PlayStation ® 4. The Nintendo Switch ™ version will be available in summer 2021 ! Explore the mysterious prison town of Balduq , where your courage will be tested against the creatures that roam the alternate dimension of La Nuit de Grimwald .
About the game :
While the famous adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive in Balduq , a town annexed by the Romun Empire, our hero finds himself directly sent to prison. While in detention, he meets a mysterious young woman named Aprilis, who transforms him into a Monstrum , a gifted person who has the power to exorcise monsters. Now is the time for Adol to ally with other Monstrums to fend off the emerging threats from Grimwald’s Night , the Dark Dimension. He will also need to lift the veil on the mysteries surrounding the curse of the Monstrums and the city of Balduq .
Features :
The Feared Protectors: Play as one of six Monstrums , each with their own unique feats, granting them abilities like climbing walls or spotting hidden objects.
The World Within the Walls: Explore a huge city, accept quests to aid the locals, and step into The Night of Grimwald to defeat the threats hanging over Balduq .
The force that hides in the night: Find gameplay mechanics familiar to the series like Flash Dodge or even Flash Guard to counter your enemies. New mechanics have been added such as Feats and Boost Mode , which increase your ability to fight.
Content of the “Pact Edition” :
The game YS IX: Monstrum Nox on PS4 ™ or Nintendo Switch ™
The mini artbook “Monstrum Memoirs”
“Melodies of the Macabre” soundtrack on CD, and download for the Nintendo Switch ™ version
Reversible jacket
Picture
Information :
Release date: February 5, 2021 (PlayStation 4) – Summer 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
Platform (s): PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch
Genre: Action RPG
Player (s): 1
Text: French / English
Voice: English / Japanese
Pegi: 12
Publisher: NIS America, Inc.
Developer: Nihon Falcom Corporation
For more information, visit: https://nisamerica.com/ys-ix/fr/ .