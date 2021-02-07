Ten ancient gods. Eight Celtic warriors. . A brutal world Discover the trailer just launched here https://youtu.be/5flJ51u2TsI
Deep Silver is pleased to announce that Gods Will Fall is now available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™, PC and Stadia. This is an action game set in a medieval-fantasy world featuring the few Celtic warriors who survived a destroyed army.
Gods Will Fall is developed by the Clever Beans studio , based in Manchester. Use your eight warriors, each equipped with a unique weapon, to bring to light the dark secrets of each ancestral god. With a fighting style that is easy to learn but very difficult to master, the game presents a real challenge for all adventurers.
Find below the feedback from the international press :
PC Gamer: “A rare game that has taken the best of From Software’s games and used it to make new things. ”
IGN Spain: ” All ideas at the base of Gods Will Fall are very interesting and we have many good reasons to be interested in its release. ”
ActuGaming: ” Gods Will Fall will undoubtedly arouse the curiosity of players who love big challenges. ”
GamePro: ” It’s going to be good! ”
WCCFTech: ” All of this will make for a difficult game. ”
GameSource.it: ” Gods Will Fall looks fantastic and promises to be a very interesting game, with challenging mechanics and interesting gameplay. »
GameSpew: “If you like a challenge, try Gods Will Fall. ”
In addition to the standard version of Gods Will Fall , players can also pre-order the Valiant Edition to receive the hunter’s helmet and the DLC” The Sleepers Valley of the Gods . ”
The hunter’s helmet is randomly assigned to each new game. The excitement of the hunt runs in the blood of the clan and it is a tradition to proudly wear trophies for all to admire. These trophies are represented by five distinct animal skins; a wolf, a bear, a boar, a fox and a badger. These cloths can be worn by any warrior and serve to warn the gods that the hunt has indeed begun.
The Valley of the Sleeping Gods DLC adds three new gods to the ten already present in the game, as well as two new weapon classes, new items, new skills and various bonuses and equipment. Content will be phased out in the form of three new in-game levels in the months following its release. Each level will include a new god and other new content.
Three New Gods: Enter and fight your way through one of the three New Realms of Gods. These unexplored hells, populated with abominable minions, will put your courage to the test.
New Weapon Classes: Play as two new types of barbarians, each with their own unique fighting style.
New Items: A wealth of new equipment and supplies to aid your clan in battle and turn the tide of war.
New Abilities: New melee methods to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure that the correct champion is chosen for the battle to come.
Additions to the Overworld: As you traverse the Overworld, keep your eyes peeled and reveal the hidden secrets scattered throughout the environments.
Warrior Outfits: Dress your clan in the best possible clothes and gear them up for battle. Show off as you enter the fray in style.