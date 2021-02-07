George Pratt Shultz, former Secretary of State, died February 6, 2021, in Stanford, California. The cause of death was not disclosed. He was 100.
Shultz was an American economist, statesman and businessman. He held the office of United States Secretary of State from July 16, 1982-January 20, 1989. He served in various positions under three different Republican presidents and is one of only two people have held four different Cabinet-level posts.
He served as secretary of the Department of Treasury, secretary of the Department of Labor and director of the Office of Management and Budget during President Richard Nixon’s administration. Shultz made history when he played a major role in shaping the foreign policy of the Ronald Reagan administration.
After his resignation from public office in 1989, Shultz remained active in business and politics. He served as an informal advisor to George W, Bush and helped formulate the Bush Doctrine and served on the Global Commission on Drug Policy, as well as California Governor Schwarzenegger’s Economic Recovery Council. In 2016 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to George Shultz's family during their time of grief.