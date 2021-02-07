Discover a Q&A session with the developers of King’s Bounty 2, here: https://youtu.be/wFYZbK8WGZc
As the development of King’s Bounty II continues, 1C Entertainment and Koch Media have answered several questions from fans. This Q&A session introduces the races and monsters that players will be able to use on the battlefield, but also discusses the differences between units, customization, connections between previous games in the franchise, and more.
King’s Bounty II expands the turn-based tactical genre to provide players with a truly immersive experience that will add weight to every decision they make, whether they decide to lead an army battling non-living horrors, or they choose to develop relationships with local inhabitants. Discover a rich world of realism and fantasy, filled with compelling stories, memorable characters and a multitude of moral choices!
Players will take on the role of one of three heroes, each with their own unique personality and story. They will thus enjoy a non-linear adventure in an open and fantastic world, teeming with life. Players will roam the kingdom in third person view, take part in quests, explore wilderness, and learn more about the inhabitants they encounter. However, when a conflict begins, the perspective will shift to tactical view to make way for turn-based combat. Players will then need to use their units wisely in combat to win.
King’s Bounty II will be available on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. To learn more about the game, visit the official website: www.kingsbounty2.com