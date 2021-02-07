From InnerspaceVR, the Developers of the Critically-Acclaimed VR Game A Fisherman’s Tale, and Publisher MWM Interactive, Comes a Captivating Exploration and Puzzle Game
Maskmaker, a mystical puzzle VR adventure from InnerspaceVR, the award-winning VR studio behind the mind-bending escape game A Fisherman’s Tale, will launch on April 20, 2021. Maskmaker transports players to a mysterious universe where they will take on the role of a Maskmaker’s apprentice and learn the magic of crafting masks to inhabit the intriguing beings within the game. The game will be published by MWM Interactive, a division of leading entertainment company Madison Wells, that is dedicated to bringing players inventive, artful and compelling games from independent developers around the world.
To celebrate Maskmaker’s upcoming launch, InnerspaceVR and MWMi have released a new trailer to offer players a glimpse into their adventure in the mask realm. View the trailer on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/b-BFf_49M78
“Our team set out to create a non-linear adventure that gives players a strong sense of presence as they explore the mysterious universe of Maskmaker,” said Balthazar Auxietre, creative director and co-founder, InnerspaceVR. “We carefully designed the game to help players feel like a real craftsman when creating these intricate masks, and experience the freedom and discovery as they traverse through unique worlds to uncover the secrets of the mask realm.”
In Maskmaker, players will encounter Prospero, the powerful “leader” of the mask realm, who invites them into his workshop to become his new apprentice. As players learn how to craft magical masks, they will soon discover that their newfound ability allows them to transport to different worlds and possess the various guardians within the mask realm. Players will need to explore each world to collect rare resources, solve puzzles and develop their crafting skills to prove they are worthy of being a Maskmaker. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, players will make their way through the mask realm to seek Prospero and ultimately unravel the truth behind this identity.
Maskmaker will be available on April 20, 2021 on Oculus Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only), PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, PC VR via SteamVR. Steam users can now add Maskmaker to their wishlist by visiting https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337530/Maskmaker/.
Maskmaker was created with the support of Creative Europe, MEDIA programme of the European Union and with the support of the Ile-de-France region.