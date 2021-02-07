Don’t Delay – Request Your Review CodeToday!
Play the demo at https://store.steampowered.com/app/774211/Drive_Buy/
London, UK – 5th February 2021 – Glitchers, the UK based, independent developer of the BAFTA nominated Sea Hero Quest VR, is excited to announce its next game, delivery battler Drive-Buy was the first title off the start line in the recent Sports and Racing trailer for the Steam Games Festival! No surprise there really when Drive-Buy delivers fast, frantic vehicle combat against friends or online – without the need to be on the same platform thanks to designed from the ground up, cross platform play for gamers on Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC?
Inspired by arcade greats and party games of the past, Drive-Buy has been developed to appeal to all gamers looking for a revival of the vehicle combat genre; a fresh twist on a much loved gaming category.
Drive Buy has been inspired by legendary games like Twisted Metal, Rocket League, Vigilante 8 and Mario Kart. But don’t take our word for it – try the PC demo today
Accessible, fast game entry and quick play sessions – your experience and the rivalries you create are the core of the game!
Drive-Buy is a short-session multiplayer vehicle combat game with a delivery twist! Drivers must hustle the most deliveries and shake down rival drivers with over the top power ups. The game offers an intoxicating mix of high speed combat and rivalries with larger than life characters and mind-bending power up combos!
“At its heart, Drive-Buy is a vehicle-based party game with intuitive, pick up & play controls, we wanted to create an experience which avoids the frustration of track-based racing games – hence a street-based delivery battler was created!” added Hugo Scott-Slade, co-founder “We want everyone to be in with a chance of winning – so even the player in last position can turn it around and steal a last minute victory. Or they can flood the leader’s screen with emotes and emojis to get revenge”
Game Features:
4 Player, head-to-head Online Battles
Seamless AI Play designed to auto fill the roster during play
3 game modes –
Delivery Battle – Hustle the most deliveries and shake down rival drivers with powerups found around the map. Strategic, unpredictable & full of surprises.
PayDay – Hold onto the most coins on the map whilst dodging power ups left, right & centre
Piggy Bank – Tag… with a Pig! Hold the pig to earn coins, other players hunt you down keeping the action really focused and players tight.
Choose from 6 diverse characters with more added in each season update.
Vehicles have unique handling and stats so make sure you pick the best for each mode.
Find and unlock an array of Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary and even Special Giftable Cosmetic Items for every character