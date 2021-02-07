Loop Hero , the limitless adventure game from the mysterious studio Four Quarters and winner – against all odds – of the prestigious Devolver Digital 2021 Game of the Year Award, will launch its endless crusade on March 4 on PC. Fervent treasure seekers can already download the playable demo, before logically pre-ordering the game on Steam (be careful, throwing your money on your screen still does not work).
A new gameplay trailer has even been granted by Devolver Digital to celebrate the event. What leniency!
The world of Loop Hero is in the grip of a time loop that plunges its inhabitants into endless chaos. Using mystical maps, position enemies, buildings and playgrounds throughout your various expeditions to restore your hero’s memories and restore the world’s balance.
“What? I thought it was Lube Hero me ” says Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker:“ Maybe I misjudged the marketing budget, then . ”
To learn all about the secrets of the loop, and unravel the deep mystery that surrounds the game, visit loophero.com !
Press kit: