This past Saturday, William Foster III came into Philadelphia and won a six-round unanimous decision over Donald Smith, in battle of undefeated featherweights.
The bout topped a five-bout RDR Promotions card at the 2300 Arena.
The show was streamed live on FITE.TV, and still can be purchased on-demand for $9.99
Foster did well by taking the fight on the inside and grind out the rounds. Smith did well when he was able to create space, but Foster controlled the geography of the contest, and won by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice.
Foster of New Haven, Connecticut raised his perfect ledger to 12-0. Smith of Philadelphia is now 10-1.
Nahir Albright needed just 54 seconds to dispose of veteran Darnell Jiles Jr. in a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout.
In the opening seconds of the bout, Albright came out and landed a hard combination that stunned Jiles and forced a standing eight-count by referee Benjy Esteves. Albright continued his furious assault as he buckled Jiles and the fight was stopped.
Albright of Sicklerville, NJ is now 9-1 with three knockouts. Jiles of Rochester, NY is 9-6.
Rashiem Jefferson Jr. was impressive in controlling the action to gain a four-round unanimous decision over upset-specialist James Early in a featherweight contest.
Jefferson of Philadelphia is now 4-0. Early of Seat Pleasant, Md. is 5-7.
Sharif Rahman dropped Gladimir Jacinto three-times en-route to a third-round stoppage in their scheduled four-round junior middleweight contest.
Rahman dropped Jacinto once in round two, and two more times in round three to force the stoppage upon the final knockdown.
Rahman of Baltimore, Md. is now 4-0 with three knockouts. Jacinto of Fresno, Ca. is 0-3.
New Jersey Golden Gloves champion Derrick Starling was successful in his pro debut as he pounded out a four-round unanimous decision over Jose Nunez in a heavyweight bout.
Starling of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37, and is now 1-0. Nunez of Reading, PA is 0-2.
RDR Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on Saturday, March 6th. The lineup will be announced shortly.