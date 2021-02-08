Indie game studio Clever Plays, developer of the espionage-themed asymmetrical cooperative adventure game Operation: Tango, today announced a new give-away that offers players a chance to win a pair of extremely-limited HyperX Cloud Alpha™ S headsets. Customized with character art from the game, this pair of headsets enables the winner and their favorite “Player Two” to play together apart, complete with HyperX 7.1 surround sound and game-chat audio balance. Players interested in participating can learn how to enter here.
Operation: Tango, winner of the “Best Multiplayer Award” at Gamescom 2020, takes an innovative approach to the co-op game genre, requiring two players to collaborate closely, with one in the role of “Agent” and the other in the role of “Hacker”. Constantly linked via voice communications and an augmented, fully-connected world, each has a unique perspective and experience, leveraging each other’s skills to infiltrate, investigate, and eradicate the forces threatening the free world.
Teamwork and verbal communication are at the center of the experience, with dialog between players being key to the progression of the game. Only by sharing the vantage points of each role can they overcome the many challenges that stand between them and completing each mission.
“This past year has been challenging for everyone, and many may feel isolated and alone with few opportunities to be face-to-face with friends. Operation: Tango lets gamers have a shared gaming experience unlike any other,” said Angela Mejia, co-founder and studio head of Clever Plays. “Constant communication is at the heart of Operation: Tango, and these state-of-the-art headsets from HyperX are the perfect way to play together, apart”.
Operation: Tango is slated for release in Q2, 2021 for Steam, PS4, and Xbox One, with additional platforms to possibly follow. For additional information, please visit http://www.clever-plays.com/.