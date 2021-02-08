The mobile version (iOS/Android) of the side-scroller action RPG jointly developed by NetEase Games and ArtPlay, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, has been loved by players all over the world since its launch. It has perfectly recreated the smooth and refreshing game experience of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on a mobile device with its amazing action RPG graphics and rich, explorable big maps. The first DLC since the launch of the mobile version, “Iga’s Back Pack”, and 3 new extra modes have now been released, bringing even more fun to players.
Fight an Unexpected Legendary Boss
In the “Iga’s Back Pack” DLC, players will have an epic showdown against Koji Igarashi, the legendary boss of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. As he is the boss of a stage, players will be rewarded with great prizes for defeating him: Players who successfully defeat Koji Igarashi will have the opportunity to use the popular event weapon “Sword Whip” and a powerful shard “Insatiable”. The Iga’s Back Pack DLC is priced at $0.99.
3 New Extra Free Modes
Boss Rush Mode
A classic mode from Koji Igarashi’s games, Boss Rush Mode has been added to the mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In this mode, players need to defeat multiple game bosses in a prescribed order. As long as players can complete the quests to defeat all the bosses, they will get different rewards based on the completion time. Many powerful treasures are hidden in the rewards of Boss Rush Mode, such as 16-bit Coins.
Speed Run Mode
Only the strong challenge their limits. In Speed Run Mode, players can constantly challenge their limits by clear the quests as fast as possible. Note that each time players enter a new room, data is interdependently saved.
Sound Mode
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s soundtrack is also popular with many players. In Sound Mode, players can freely appreciate different soundtracks as well as sound effects and character’s vocal lines. Players can enjoy the Gothic-rock soundtrack in this mode.
Product Information
Product name: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Mobile Version
Release date: December 4, 2020
OS: iOS 11.0 or higher/Android 7 or higher
Size: 1.7G
Price $9.99
Supporting Languages: Japanese, English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese
