Following the reveal of Endwalker™, the highly-anticipated fourth expansion for FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online, SQUARE ENIX® revealed first details for Patch 5.5—the next major update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG, scheduled to release on 13th April.
Additionally, the recently announced PlayStation®5 console version of FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is scheduled to launch into open beta on 13th April, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version will feature numerous upgrades from the PlayStation 4 version, including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support and more. Players whose FFXIV service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta.
Titled “Death Unto Dawn,” Patch 5.5 will be split in two parts and set the stage for the Endwalker expansion. Part one is headlined by the third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse—the NieR-inspired alliance raid featuring the work of guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO—alongside an abundance of new story and battle content, system updates, and more.
Additional details on Patch 5.5 content are outlined below:
New Main Scenario Quests – The story update—split into two parts—will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.
New Alliance Raid – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.
“Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Update – The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius’ quest to thwart the Empire’s warmachina development project.
New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.
“Save the Queen” Questline Update – Alongside the addition of a new field area, “Zadnor,” players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.
New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.
Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.
Ishgard Restoration Update – Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.
“Explorer Mode” Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to all Level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.
Performance Action Updates – Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.
Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.
The recently announced fourth expansion pack of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga, Endwalker, is scheduled to release Autumn 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Mac. Endwalker is the culmination of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before, and will bring an abundance of new content, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battle, crafter and gatherer content.
The FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker cinematic trailer may be found here: https://youtu.be/HsVraq-v0JI
Additional information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker is available here: http://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/
With over 20 million total registered players and a new expansion on the way, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The recently expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime.
Related Links
Endwalker Teaser Site: http://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/
SQUARE ENIX® Press Site: https://www.square-enix-press.com/
The Lodestone®: http://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com
Official Facebook®: https://www.facebook.com/FinalFantasyXIV
Official Twitter®: @FF_XIV_EN
Official Instagram®: @ffxiv
#FFXIV