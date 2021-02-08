Cosmocat Games is pleased to announce that their rogue-lite survival horror, TOXICANT, is leaving Early Access! TOXICANT spent 6 months in Early Access, during which time it received numerous major updates. The full release is scheduled for Friday, March 5th. TOXICANT will retail for $9.99 USD but will be available with a launch discount of 10% for the first week.
About TOXICANT
TOXICANT offers a sinister twist on the survival horror genre, featuring randomized levels and roguelike elements.
Traverse a series of increasingly difficult randomized levels, upgrading your stats and gear along the way
Use items like compasses, maps, beacons, and the MonPro 2000 to help you navigate the depths of the mines
Collect miners’ notes and secret documents to learn the story of a conspiracy gone horribly wrong
Sample an assortment of nourishment and libations in your quest to survive: expired canned food, toxic mushrooms, rancid wine, and more!
Salvage old mining equipment and use it as a weapon, or even a shield! (Can’t find any? How about a board with a nail in it!)
More Information
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl0MQy1GuWY
Review key requests: https://www.keymailer.co/g/games/47534
Cosmocat Discord: https://cosmocatgames.com/discord/
Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/688120/TOXICANT/