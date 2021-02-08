QUByte Interactive, in partnership with Minimol Games, is pleased to announce that Knight’s Retreat for February 11th, 2021.
A chess game without any chess. Rearrange your troops to bring your best Knights back to your Kingdom in an abstract medieval world.
Featuring:
80 hand-crafted levels with increasing complexity;
A fun chess puzzle now available to everyone (even to those who never played chess);
Beautiful, abstract world inspired by Medieval Times;
Originally composed music to help you focus and relax while solving the puzzles.