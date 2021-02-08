SHADOWHAND, the indie card-battling adventure game set in 18th Century England, launched today on the Epic Games Store.
Published by Positech Games and developed by Grey Alien Games, Shadowhand is available for Windows today, priced $14.99 (With a one week launch discount of 20%).
We follow the story of Lady Cornelia Darkmoor, a beguiling young aristocrat who masquerades as the notorious highwaywoman, Shadowhand. Fleeing a crime scene and forced to act under the cover of darkness, Shadowhand’s mission to safeguard a woman she holds dear leads to a web of corruption, smuggling and blackmail.
Grey Alien Games is also the developer of the PC titles Regency Solitaire and Ancient Enemy. Publisher Positech Games has previously released Gratuitous Space Battles, the Democracy games, and Production Line.