Motown legend and founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, died February 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas. No cause of death was disclosed. She was 76.
Wilson was born on March 6, 1944 in Greenville, Mississippi, and during her childhood she’s lived in St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit, where she met future Supreme Florence Ballard. In 1959, Wilson joined Ballard, Diana Ross and Betty McGlown in the musical group The Primettes.
The group was signed to Motown Records in 1961 and changed their name to The Supremes, who are known to be the most successful Motown act of the 1960s as we all as one of the all-time best-charting female groups in history, and best-selling girl groups in the world, with a total 12 No. 1 hit singles. Some of their greatest hits include “Baby Love”, “Come See About Me”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “I Hear a Symphony”, “My World is Empty Without You”, “You Can’t Hurry Love”, and “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”, among many others.
Wilson remained in the group following the departures of original members Ballard and Ross. The group officially disbanded with Wilson’s departure in 1977. Wilson continued a successful career as a concert performer in Las Vegas and became a New York Times best-selling author in 1986 with her autobiography, Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme and later for the autobiography Supreme Faith: Someday We’ll be Together. The Supremes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
I was born in the 1970s, and even as an 80s kid I always appreciated the musical greats from the 1960s and 70s and The Supremes were no exception when it came to me tapping my feet and singing along to their iconic tunes.
