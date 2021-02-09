RSR’s very own feature writer William Kozy turns 51 today. On behalf of the entire team, we wish him a happy birthday.
RSR’s very own feature writer William Kozy turns 51 today. On behalf of the entire team, we wish him a happy birthday.
Comments are closed.
Is everyone getting prepared to watch the former little bitch/mass murderer, walk away with no conviction or impeachment? There's no justice. Afluenza wins again and we all lose.
@LChicago18 We have the ReTrumplicans of the GOP (Q) Party to thank!
@desprdo39 Never!
@WendyBelle1031 @MysterySolvent 🤣🤣
Rand Paul is a punk bitch!
That’s the tweet....