By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist
I, Doctor Curmudgeon have had concerns that I may be drifting into an incipient reclusiveness.
Due to recent events, I have begun to fear that the appellation of ‘recluse’ may actually apply to me. Therefore I sought solace with one of my favorite references, Wikipedia:
“A recluse is a person who lives in voluntary seclusion from the public and society. The word is from the Latin recludere, which means “shut up” or “sequester”. Historically, the word referred to a hermit’s total isolation from the world.”
I sigh with relief on finding this explanation of recluse.
I reside with others.
I speak on the phone.
I continue to answer the door (with great caution, through a peephole)
I do telemedicine with patients and Facetime with friends and family
Occasionally, I leave my home for important errands. (In Hazmat gear, of course)
I can now wipe my brow with relief.
Why did I think that I might be a recluse?
Ah, indeed! In recent months, thoughts have rampaged through my brain that would never have occurred to me a year ago. I had feared that reflections such as those listed below might be an indication of a burgeoning reclusiveness:
1. Which lounging apparel or pajamas should I wear today? Should I attire myself in a more formal set when I engage in telemedicine with my patients? Will they even care?
2. A corollary to the above is a decision about eye makeup. Is it necessary to be worn in the above situation?
3. Another corollary to thought number 1 is: How on earth do I put it on? It’s been so long that I have forgotten how to swipe my lashes and line my eyes.
4. While driving home. I noticed a sign that said, “Men working.” Why does it say ‘men?’ Don’t women work, too? Shouldn’t the sign say something like, “men or women working,” or maybe “people working?”
5. Since I have been home so many more hours than usual, I find myself going up and down the stairs far more frequently. I really notice the stairs now. As I grip the banister, I think about falling down the stairs. And I wonder, why don’t I feel concern about falling UP the stairs?
6. While sipping my coffee, eating my fruit and enjoying melted mozzarella cheese on sprouted grain bread, I happened to glance at my refrigerator because it made a noise. And I saw far too many magnets holding recipes, calendars, reminders…and I began to worry…what if we put one more item on its door ….and it toppled over?
7. And finally, why is tomato soup often paired with grilled cheese sandwiches? I despise the former while I find comfort in the latter.
Again, I wipe my forehead in relief. I am not a complete recluse. Famous recluses like J.D. Salinger and Emily Bronte could never have had thoughts such as the above.
Q.E.D.
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
