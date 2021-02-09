A new DLC pack for PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle is now available from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. for $4.99. The new content features Lunar New Year and GALAGA™ themed mazes, 20 new accessories for PAC-MAN including glasses, hats, and adorable animal outfits, as well as 10 new player icons. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is available exclusively on Stadia with a MSRP of $19.99.
Square off against 63 other players as everyone winds their way through an interconnected web of mazes to be the last PAC-MAN standing!