The call for entries for Red Bull Campus Clutch, the biggest global VALORANT tournament for university students is officially open in the U.S., with qualifiers taking place from March 5 – April 18 across more than 100 colleges and universities. The competition challenges student gamers of all levels across the nation to team up, represent their campus, and compete on the world stage to create history for their university and their country. To enter the exciting global event, students must rally up their team of five and register to compete across five phases: Qualifiers, Regional Semi Finals, National Wild Card Qualifiers, National Finals and then World Finals.
Qualifiers run from March 5 – April 18 and will take place across the country. Red Bull Campus Clutch is open to all students over the age of 18 who are enrolled in colleges and universities across the nation. Participating teams must include five members who are currently enrolled at the same university and players can now sign up to compete at redbullcampusclutch.com. Successful teams from the university qualifiers will advance to the Regional Semi-Finals. Teams whose schools do not have a qualifier can compete in four National Wild Card Qualifiers. The winning teams of the Regional Semi-Finals and the Wild Card Qualifiers will advance and compete in the National Finals where the best student VALORANT team in the country will advance to the World Final, where only the very best will face off to take home the ultimate glory.
“We’re incredibly excited to see Red Bull establish and help support VALORANT in the collegiate and amateur space,” says Chris Greeley, Director of Esports at Riot Games. “Our collective investment in amateur talent, both in what’s to come from Riot and through Red Bull’s commitment, is important for the future of esports and I’m looking forward to seeing which team will represent the U.S. in the world finals.”
The stakes are high as the winning team of the U.S. national final will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at the World Final and battle the best student VALORANT players in the world, and on top of that compete for a chance to win a cutting-edge gaming hub for their university. At the World Final, teams will face off for $24,000, and an exclusive chance to see the biggest stars in VALORANT compete at the VALORANT Masters, the official stage of the Champions Tour esports structure.
As one of the fastest growing, talked about, and most watched games of 2020, VALORANT broke the “single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours, according to Twitch.
Red Bull Campus Clutch offers a level playing field and a starting point for any up-and-coming VALORANT teams to be recognized on an international circuit. Teams from more than 50 countries will have the opportunity to compete against players from all over the world, hone their skills, and understand what it takes to compete professionally.
As the esports industry continues to thrive, university esports ensures the ecosystem remains sustainable and provides a much-needed path for new talent. Red Bull Campus Clutch is a new grassroots event that aims to take university esports to the another level by, inviting students to not only represent their campus, but their country.
The US Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifiers take place online from March 5 – April 18.
Visit the Red Bull Campus Clutch event page to find out more on how to enter and for Official Rules: RedBullCampusClutch.com
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER.