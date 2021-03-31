George Gordon Liddy, the organizer of the Watergate break-in died March 30, 2021, in Mount Vernon, Virginia. His cause of death was the result of a variety of ailments. He was 90.
Liddy was educated at Fordham University and then joined the United States Army, serving two years as an artillery officer during the Korean War. After serving, he attended Fordham University School of Law. After graduating he worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation under J, Edgar Hoover. He was the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during the Nixon administration and became infamous for his involvement and orchestration of one of the most historic events in American history- the Watergate scandal, which led to Richard Nixon’s resignation. Liddy was sentenced to a 20-year prison term and was ordered to pay $40,000 in fines. Of his 20 year sentence, Liddy only served 4 and a half years of incarceration.
After his release, Liddy wrote several books, including his autobiography and hosted his own talk radio show in the early 1990s.