





RSR Press Release

RSR Feature Writer Karen Beishuizen brings a new hard-hitting series to Ringside Report called, A Powerful Look Inside (Various Shelters).

When we hear the word “shelters”, we think of people.

But did you know there are many different shelters?

Shelters for:

• Homeless people

• LGBTQ+ people on the run from prosecution

• Abused people on the run from domestic violence

• Military Veterans with nowhere to go

• People released from prison

• Addicted people

How do these shelters help people, what are the reasons people end up here, what does their future look like?

“A Powerful Look Inside at…”

Don’t Miss It!

Coming Soon!

