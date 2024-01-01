Dear Mr. Trump – An Open Letter To An Evil Man







By Sharon Synowsky

Dear Mr. Trump,

Sir, I come to you today, with tears in my eyes, because, Sir, I have so much to say to you…

So, buckle up, Buttercup!

Now, I do not know the precise day/time/moment I became aware of your existence. But that doesn’t really matter because I DO remember HOW I became aware that you existed. It was the 1987 People Magazine feature on you. Even at the young age of 18, when I saw your picture on the cover, I thought to myself, “He’s too unattractive to look that smug.” I read the article anyway. When I finished reading the article, I distinctly remember thinking, “Money can’t buy class”. I remember these thoughts very well because I have had the same thoughts every time I’ve seen you since. I found you to be smug, crass, unintelligent…yes, even back then I found you to be a narcissistic asshole.

Throughout the decades, you would occasionally intrude into my awareness when some event of yours hit the tabloids and I couldn’t avoid exposure. Your divorce from Ivana. Your marriage to, baby with, and divorce from Marla. Your marriage to and baby with Melania. Your ridiculously self-aggrandizing television show. Do you know something, there, Don? I never watched one second of that show. You were just too…yucky…to me. I liked being able to ignore you. To not read a magazine article or not watch a tv show that had you in it. I could turn the page and/or change the channel. I was not actively thinking about avoiding you. No, it was not like that. It was seeing the magazine had you on the cover, being reminded you existed, then choosing not to buy that issue.

Or seeing you on TV, being reminded you existed, then choosing not to watch that show. You did not enter my mind until I was reminded that you existed. (God, I miss those days).

Then, you just HAD to go and ride down that gaudy fake-gold escalator with your gaudy fake-faced wife and ruin my Trumpless life. Now, in 2015, I did not watch that ridiculous spectacle. I did not listen to the vile speech you gave when you threw your hat into the ring. In the years since, I have seen clips of your descent on that escalator. To this day, however, I have not listened to the speech you made that night. I have read excerpts. It is exactly what I expected it to be – moronic boasts, racism, a whole lot of pretenses, and blatant untruths.

So, you launched your campaign, and I was still able to ignore you for the most part. I would catch things on the news. Like the time you mocked a disabled reporter:

Note that Trump first says the article was “written by a nice reporter.” (Kovaleski is indeed nice.) Then he goes on to mock him, jerking his arms in front of his body: “Now, the poor guy, you ought to see this guy, ‘Ah, I don’t know what I said, I don’t remember, I don’t remember, maybe that’s what I said.’”

– https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/08/02/donald-trumps-revisionist-history-of-mocking-a-disabled-reporter/

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump has been criticized for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter. Mr. Trump performed an impression of Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, at a rally.

– https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-34930042

Or when you encouraged violence at your rallies. It seemed that once a week there were reports of your “security detail” physically assaulting protesters. And you would encourage it:

Trump said of a protester in Birmingham, Alabama, “Maybe he should have been roughed up, because it was absolutely disgusting what he was doing.”[234]

On February 1 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he told the crowd there might be tomato-throwing protesters, and urged his audience to “knock the crap out of ’em” if anyone should try. “I promise you, I will pay the legal fees”, he added.[235

On February 23, 2016, at a rally in Las Vegas, Trump reacted to a protester by saying “I love the old days—you know what they used to do to guys like that when they were in a place like this?

They’d be carried out on a stretcher, folks”, adding “I’d like to punch him in the face.”[236][237][238

– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_2016_presidential_campaign#Rallies_and_crowds

Then, the controversies were being reported more and more frequently. It seemed as if daily, I’d hear a news anchor say, “Donald Trump said/did [insert vile thing]…coming up next, the reaction from Democrats, Republicans, and the public.” There were:

– The comment about the Second Amendment and Hillary Clinton

– Disrespecting Khizr and Ghazala Khan

– Trump University scandal

– Refusal to release your tax returns

– Your campaign “misstatements” (read: LIES)

And many, many, MANY more. Every day you were saying and doing things worse than the day before! It became like Charlie Brown’s teacher whenever a news anchor would say your name – “Waah wah waah wah wah”. I tuned out. Back to ignoring you.

I was mildly dismayed when my Dad, who had moved to Texas 20 years prior, said he supported you. My Dad, my kind, intelligent, honorable, loving father, bought in to your bullshit. He was never full-blown MAGA. He did not hurl insults online. He didn’t even agree with the GOP on anything other than the economy. It was all about you, Donald J. Trump, being a “tell it like it is” businessman who wouldn’t take any shit. The successful, non-politician, tough-guy from New York was exactly what my Dad thought this country needed. He and I would text daily and speak on the phone every Sunday. He would bring you up and I would listen, say “Uh-huh”, and change the subject. Or I’d bring up Hillary, Dad would listen, say “Uh-huh”, and change the subject. Eventually, we got the hint and stopped talking about politics. Because of you, I could no longer talk about politics with the man who encouraged my interest in the Presidential elections at an early age (3rd grade, assignment was debating as the Presidential candidates – I was Jimmy Carter, Pat Rogers was Gerald Ford), who continuously taught me to debate, and who always told me I could be the first woman President. And I’ll take some of the blame for this as well, because I was really bothered that my Dad not only supported you as a candidate, but he also LIKED you. As a person.

Despite all of this, I still chose to ignore you. I also ignored your supporters. It wasn’t difficult. They hadn’t gotten loud yet. And outside of Facebook, my social media presence was an Instagram account I never used and a Twitter account I started so I could live tweet during The Voice. I continued to be that voter, the one who popped in on political news here and there, who paid a bit more attention the closer Election Day approached, who watched the presidential debate while also (insert chore/activity here). The voter who knows who is running for President but doesn’t know, or much care, who the VP candidates are, because…meh, they’re on the ticket, they have my vote.

Then, The Access Hollywood Tape was leaked, followed by MULTIPLE allegations of sexual misconduct. (The Access Hollywood tape was basically an admission of guilt in my eyes). THEN came the rerelease of the 2005 Howard Stern interview where you talked (bragged) about going into the dressing rooms of contestants while they were in varying stages of undress. I was outraged. I was more disgusted by you than ever before.

(I never talked to my Dad about this, and I honestly cannot tell you if it was because he and I had been so actively AVOIDING politics for so long, it was just rote at that point, or if I was afraid to learn it hadn’t changed his mind about you. I eventually found out it did not – he still voted for you in 2016. But I’ll get to that in a bit.)

And I knew, I just KNEW that this would end you.

I was wrong.

I was OH SO WRONG…

I should note here that, much like his grandfather and mother, my younger son, who was 12 in 2016, was very interested in politics. He would ask me about Hillary – her history, her platform, what kind of First Lady she had been, what kind of President her husband had been, and so on. I never talked about you, Donnie. Because I could not be impartial about you, and I wanted the young man to draw his own conclusions. So, he used Google and YouTube to learn more about you and Hillary. And he drew his own conclusions. Let’s just say, before “12” went to bed on November 8, 2016, he said he was worried that you would win the election. I told him that I believed there was no way that you would be elected, and not to worry.

Dammit if the poorly educated citizenry in this country did not make a liar out of me (yes, I include my Dad in this group – he was an intelligent man; voting for you in 2016 was number 1 out of the 3 dumbest things he’s ever done in his life)

When I awoke on November 9, 2016, I turned on the news and saw you had been elected. I felt as if I had been kicked in the throat. Then, I just went numb. I had to keep to our morning routine, so I woke the Boys up for school. The first thing 12 asked was who had won the election. When I told him, “Trump won, Boo”, the boy cried. I thought to myself, “How can adults not see Trump for what he is when a 12-year-old kid CAN?!”

But still, once the holidays started in full swing, I went back to the political disconnect that much of the people in this country have. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year kept me busy. Then, your inauguration day was upon us. I heard about the Women’s March on Washington. I pledged solidarity, then continued with my day.

I stayed politically disconnected. I was navigating 2 boys through their teens and into adulthood. I was trying to keep a roof over our heads and food on our table. Oh, I’d listen to the news while I was getting the three of us ready and out the door in the mornings. There are two things that stand out from those first three years of your presidency –

1. That EVERY. DAMN. MORNING, your Spokesperson du jour answered every question with the phrase, “Well, what the President ACTUALLY meant when he said…” and

2. The ENTIRE WORLD laughed at you when you spoke at the United Nations.

Donald Trump bragged about himself to the United Nations. The UN laughed. – https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/25/politics/donald-trump-un-speech-laugh/index.html

Those are the two things I honestly, organically remember. Now, I know about you and Putin in Helsinki

Trump sides with Russia against FBI at Helsinki summit

– https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-44852812

I know how you called our service members “suckers and losers”

Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’

– https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/09/trump-americans-who-died-at-war-are-losers-and-suckers/615997/

I know you were a horrible, disrespectful dick to Senator John McCain

He’s not a war hero, he’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, okay? I hate to tell you.[1][9]

– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump%27s_comments_on_John_McCain

Then, we entered 2020. And Covid entered our shores. The country shut down and the world stopped. I could not escape you. You were giving news conferences morning, noon and night. Now, if you had been giving us guidance, honesty and compassionate encouragement; if you had been deferring to the medical experts; if you had JUST ONCE said something, ANYTHING that was not self-serving, I could have dealt with you.

But your mishandling of the Covid pandemic was absolutely, without a doubt, the most starkly blatant lack of leadership EVER. You handled the pandemic in your typical narcissistic, moronic, bombastic, bullying manner. Which meant, of course, that when the lies you were feeding a terrified nation proved false, you doubled down. You vilified Dr. Fauci; you sowed doubt in the science; you said it was going to “disappear like a miracle”; you suggested “bleach by injection” and “entering light into the body”; Ivermectin; hydro chloroquine; you insisted it was “mild” and “like the flu”.

And on and on and on…

Meanwhile, people were dying by the thousands every day because they listened to your bullshit. Corpses were kept in refrigerated trucks because morgues and funeral homes ran out of space.

Families said goodbye to their loved ones over FaceTime instead of in person. People died alone.

I paid attention to the medical experts. I masked, distanced, sanitized and disinfected. And again, I ignored you. You were useless. It would have been comical if your stupidity, narcissism and ineptness hadn’t been so deadly. Then, in September of 2020, I fell ill. No, not Covid, but I had a fever of 102 or greater for 5 days. The only other symptom was my hands and feet felt as if I were wearing gloves and socks. It was discovered that two discs in my cervical spine that were bulging so severely, they were impinging on my nerves and compressing my spine to the point that the spinal fluid flow between my brain and body was compromised. Basically, my bulging discs were slowly paralyzing me.

I had a discectomy and fusion at C5-6 and C6-7 on December 16, 2020. My Dad called me every day I was in the hospital. When I got home, he called twice a day. On Christmas Eve, he only called once, later in the day, and he sounded awful. Dad said he thought it was a bad cold, but he was going to the hospital just to be sure. Three hours later, he texted to tell me he had Covid and was being admitted into the hospital. He was intubated on New Year’s Eve. I was distraught. Here I was, recovering from spine surgery in the middle of a poorly handled pandemic, praying that my Dad wouldn’t die.

That’s how my 2021 began – texting my Dad’s phone, telling him how much I loved him, and begging him to fight. I kept telling him (and myself) that he was so strong. He survived a heart transplant; he could surely survive Covid. I sat there on January 6, 2021, watching the insurrection on television. I was still taking medication and doubted what I was seeing enough to call my best friend to ask if it was real. She said “yes”, and I told her I was glad my Dad was intubated and couldn’t see what Trump had wrought. (Like I said, I was still medicated).

Three days later, on January 9, 2021, my Dad died. I was not able to travel to Texas for his funeral.

Now, Mr. Trump, SIR, you do remember I said Dad was a Trumper. He actually voted for you again in 2020 – the second of the 3 dumbest mistakes of his life. My Dad also believed your Covid lies and subscribed to your stance on not masking and not distancing. His third dumbest mistake, which cost him his life. He donated to you, and he gave you his support. In return you sent him signed pictures, you gave him a “membership” into some scammy “Trump Presidential Voter Recognition club”, and then you killed him.

Well, SIR, that certainly got my attention…

I immediately became more active on Twitter. I followed every big Democrat account I found. I built my account from 112 followers on January 10, 2021, to over 7,000 today.

I am ashamed that I sat idly by while you killed a million Americans; while you radicalized your base; while you undermined our elections; and while you divided this country.

So, as you face accountability for the first time in your 77 years on this planet and you are sowing doubts in our justice system; while you and your sycophants bastardize our hallowed institutions (MTG has filed so many Articles of Impeachment against so many people that impeachment no longer carries the weight it once did – guess that was the point); while you normalize hate and stupidity; while bipartisanship is a death knell for any MAGA; know this…

I’m paying attention now…

…and I’m not the only one.

