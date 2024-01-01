Yes, the American Nazi-Lovers are Foaming at the Mouth with Their Support of Herr Trumpler







By Henry S. Villard

The well-earned and completely well-merited totally unanimous verdict finding would-be Fuhrer Herr Trumpler guilt on 34 felony counts is in, and deservedly so.

However, what is most hideously disturbing about the whole situation in regard to having that maniac, that fruitcake, that unbalanced piece of manure as President of the United States was an is not just that he had, almost from childhood, been, if not a felon, then certainly engaged in acts that, if not felonious, would certainly be totally immoral and unethical, the number almost too great to recount, but, and however, there is one issue and situation that is even more concerning than the lowlife himself, and that is the nazi-lovers (I will never capitalize that word) who support him, and, yes, when one supports a would be Fuhrer, whose beside reading was, literally and factually, “Mein Kampf,” and carries himself in the same manner as crazy ‘dolf did, then, guess what, you damn fool nazi-lovers? You are, no matter what the disclaimers, false reasons for doing so and/or your out and out lies for being engaged in such a shameful occupation, a nazi, and, if not a Jew-hater at the same time, then a nazi-lover, contrary to any of your claims to the contrary.

Now, readers, think about this: how many times have you watched History Channel or Military Channel or National Geographic Channel and been shocked/surprised/stunned by the German people’s adulation of a drugged out and drugged-up mad-man, which is all and the only thing that the Fuhrer ever was. Think about it: look at the expressions on their faces as that lowlife, Hitler, drove past or walked past them with his SS guards and then try to disclaim that it was anything but adulation, which was all and the only thing it ever was. Period.

Now—today—look at the faces of his—Herr Trumpler’s—American supporters and what do you see? Guess what? You see the same exact faces, now 84, 85, 86 years later, but, sadly, unhappily and worriedly, yes, the same faces who, it appears, are ready to die for one of the biggest lowlifes and scumbags who has ever lived in America. And whether you like the wording or not those are the facts and that is the truth.

Whether it is one of his favorite lowlifes, Spawn Hannity, or that female tird, Whoreah Ingram, with their unending support of him and their unrelenting spewing of lies about anybody who opposes him, I will close with these two thoughts:

Once all the appeals are done and the case goes to the Supreme Court, that bunch of sycophants and Trump-lovers are going to rule that he was “immune to prosecution,” further subverting and perverting the American Constitution, which they seem to delight in doing, as with refusing to uphold women’s right of and to abortion.

But—and second—when that happens you are going to see a wave of hooliganism unlike almost anything we have ever witnessed in this country as his scum supporters rampage through the streets without fear of recrimination or retaliation, and, “mark my words,” that is exactly what will happen when the Supreme Court rules that he is “immune to prosecution” which is a total, complete and absolute subversion and the law, the Constitution and American jurisprudence, but, regretfully (again) and unhappily (again) and well as regretfully (again) you better prepare for it.

