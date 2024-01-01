Your Abs Are In The Kitchen







By Ana Braga

How many of you have been doing the new fad diet and running to the gym to do a little cardio and abs just to not see any improvement? Well, you are unlikely to see any progress. The more diets you do the more you’re likely to destroy your metabolism. Start small, where you incorporate more fresh vegetables and grains. Start by substituting all your starchy carbs like white rice, white bread and pasta for wheat bread, brown rice and wheat pasta.

Quinoa is also a great source of protein and fiber. Reducing or cutting refined sugar from your diet will help you tremendously. Do you drink wine? Drink red instead of white wine, it contains less sugar and has resveratrol which is rich in antioxidants. A glass a day is fine but if you don’t drink, please don’t pick up that habit.

