Is Hate Speech Free Speech?







By Ana Braga

Although not considered a criminal act unless inciting imminent criminal activity, hate speech is a problem on Twitter. That’s right I said Twitter! Calling it X is so foreign to me. Anyways, it has been a little over two years since Elon bought the platform. At first, I thought it could be a good idea, but soon after the platform acquisition, Elon started to show his true colors. Elon, the “champion” for free speech is more like an agent of free hate. When you allow hateful accounts to post racist attacks, misinformation, engagement farming and more, you have become the champion of the beta/evil army.

Don’t believe me? Please spend 5 minutes on the MAGA/Q anon side of the platform and you’ll see the most vile tweets and replies. You can find between hateful slurs like the N word with the hard R on a daily basis. Bullying towards women and the LGBTQ community, that’s just a normal day on the app. It’s almost like Elon is salivating over the discourse in his platform. I feel like even the devil is shocked by what Elon has done to the place.

What I see on the daily would frighten any good person. Just today, a man threatened to rape me, the tweet is still up and was posted 11 hours ago. I have also received several death threats and it’s not even in DMs, it’s through replies. You can report but sometimes it takes days for Twitter to take action. Accounts get suspended but they’re able to create new ones and go at it again. One thing I have to say about Jack, he did not allow the hateful behavior Elon is allowing. If any account broke the TOS they would be gone in minutes. If they created new accounts to repeat the same offenses, they would get an IP/device ban.

Elon has destroyed the platform and it’s sad to see the evil behavior being normalized for the sake of free speech. I see nothing free when is costing people’s peace of mind. You may ask me or others “Why don’t you leave then? You’re not obligated to use the platform!” True, but I stay for my friends, my voice and my country. Maybe because I’m not afraid of the bullies? If I leave I feel evil won. I’ll stay as long as my friends stay.

“Stand up for what you believe, even if you’re standing by yourself.”

