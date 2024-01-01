A Powerful Look Inside… Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Union Rescue Mission

Union Rescue Mission (URM) is one of the largest missions of its kind in America — bringing help and hope to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Downtown Los Angeles. URM was founded in 1891 by Lyman Stewart, president and founder of Union Oil Company. On average the mission serves 1,292 people a night (this number represents all 3 of their locations). Of this number almost 900 Moms, Dads, Kids, 200 + Seniors and the rest are single men and single women.

People can stay from 30 up to 60 days, but if that time needs to be extended to connect them with whatever resources are needed, housing, jobs, time will be extended. Over the years, URM has continued and expanded its efforts to feed both the body and the soul, helping individuals and families break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency. Have a look at the mission’s website and find out how you can help.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Union Rescue Mission was founded and by who?

Union Rescue Mission was founded in 1891 by Lyman Stewart (founder of Union Oil Company) and Biola College.

KB: How many homeless people come in on a weekly basis?

We are over Capacity, with a steady stream of men, women and families coming to us for help. On average we serve 1,292 people a night (this number represents all 3 of our locations). Of this number almost 900 Moms, Dads, Kids, 200 + Seniors and the rest are single men and single women.

KB: How long can they stay and are they giving food, clothes?

People devastated by homelessness can stay with us at our Emergency Shelter/facility in downtown Los Angeles from 30 up to 60 days, but if that time needs to be extended to connect them with whatever resources are needed, housing, jobs etc. We extend the time. Yes, Union Rescue Mission provides comprehensive emergency and long-term recovery services to our guests in a safe sober environment. This includes Case Management, food, shelter, clothing, Medical and Dental services as well as Mental Health, Legal Counselling and more.

KB: Is it only homeless or also people who are domestic abuse victims who have to flee home?

There are many reasons for people being devastated by homelessness. At the moment the top reasons are, Mental health, Substance abuse, adverse health conditions and rising to the top of that list is Domestic Violence.

KB: As you are a Christian mission, do you also accept homeless people from the LGBTQ+ community?

We welcome all who are devastated by homelessness.

KB: Is your mission helping homeless people finding a way to beat homelessness as in work or finding living accommodations?

Yes, that is why we provide Case Management for each of our individual guests and for each family that reside at Union Rescue Mission. Everyone’s needs are not the same.

KB: What is the main reason people end up on the street?

No two stories are the same, the biggest common denominator we found was disconnection from family. Either their family disintegrated, domestic abuse, addiction, poverty, job loss, grief/loss of a loved one, mental health issues, stress and more.

KB: What can a country and humans do to prevent people from becoming homeless and end up on the streets?

We can all do something. Individuals can get involved by volunteering their time, talents and God given gifts to a Mission or shelter like Union Rescue Mission. Visit our website and Click on Volunteer Opportunities, pray for our Staff/Team as we always need a prayer. You can also provide a financial gift of any amount; no amount is too large or too small. Like us on Facebook, You Tube, and X.

