“Clue” Star Martin Mull Dies at 80 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Veteran character actor Martin Mull, known for his roles in the film CLUE (1985) and the television series ROSEANNE (1988-2018) and ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT (2003-2019), passed away June 27, 2024, in Los Angeles, California after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was 80.

Mull’s acting career began in the 1970s, and he has worked continuously up until his final credit in 2023. His extensive filmography includes WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), TAXI (1978-1983), MR. MOM (1983), MRS. DOUBTFIRE (1993), JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996), SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH (1996-2003), TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003-2015), VEEP (2012-2019), LIFE IN PIECES (2015-2019), THE COOL KIDS (2018-2019), THE RANCH (2016-2020), GRACE AND FRANKIE (2015-2022), and THE AFTERPARTY (2023).

I felt sadness come over me upon hearing of the passing of Martin Mull. I didn’t know Mr. Mull. I never had an opportunity to meet Mr. Mull. But I appreciated his work, and as a big fan of one of his most well-known films- CLUE, the underrated murder mystery film based on the popular board game, it was sad to hear that a cast member from one of your favorite films passed away. In CLUE, Mull played Colonel Mustard, one of the six iconic suspects to be accused of murder. Mull’s performance as Colonel Mustard was a master class of humor, subtle drama and slapstick, mixed with effortless delivery of some memorable dialogue. Spoiler Alert: In the end it was revealed that it was Colonel Mustard with the wrench, in the lounge.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Martin Mull’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt