Stop Adding to Your Karma!







By Ana Braga

Sometimes I wonder if God is karma. Or is it a separate entity like God is the President and karma is the Military? Whichever one karma is, you can bet your behind it is coming for you.

But how can we stop adding to our karma? I honestly don’t think we can because we are only human, we could have the best intentions and still mess it all up. Now, when we deliberately know it is wrong and still go ahead and do it, you bet your butt it will be added to your karma score account.

I recently learned that one good way to not add to your karma is through forgiveness. You must forgive all who have done you wrong and the beauty of it is, you don’t have to say it directly to that person(s). They can even be dead and you can still talk to them. Forgiveness doesn’t necessarily mean you are cool to hang out with that person again. Forgiveness means freedom, you forgive and let go, do it for yourself. I have posted on social media the saying “I forgive all who have done me wrong but access DENIED!”

I forgive for me, for my own peace of mind and I try to become a better person each year I’m living. Those who deliberately slander others, harm people, children, elders and animals are guaranteed to win the karma lottery. They are always angry and bitter and things usually never go well for them. If they only could realize there’s a better and positive way to live their lives? Be happy for other’s successes and accomplishments! When you are happy for yourself and others, you’ll attract abundance, happiness and good health.

A good exercise I like to do is when I see a person driving a Ferrari or any other exotic car, I get so happy for them and pretend I’m driving that car. The universe is waiting to match your energy, you may not wake up in a new Bugatti tomorrow but you could attract a lot of positive circumstances.

We all deserve all good things life has to offer and I wish that for you right now.

