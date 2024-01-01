Do Black Cats Bring Bad Luck?







By Ana Braga

In the Middle Ages, mostly in Europe when witchcraft started to gain attention, people started to question whether witches could take on a black cat form and go haunting into the night. It is now 2024 and a lot of superstitious people still believe black cats could bring bad luck. Sadly, black cats are the hardest to be adopted at local shelters and are often ignored by rescue groups because it is hard to place them. Only to find them being often euthanized when no one adopts them or when they’re at maximum capacity.

But it isn’t all bad news for black cats, in several cultures they’re known to bring good luck. For instance, in China and Japan, black cats not only bring you good luck but can bring you good fortune. In Japan, black cats are known to make great compassions for single women attracting good suitors.

Let me tell you about my experience with black cats, they are the most affectionate of all cats. They’re the purrrfect cuddle buddies and also follow you like a dog everywhere you go. Did you also know that most black cats are males? 75% of black cats are male, this is due to a genetic mystery. Male cats are also more docile than female cats.

If you’re looking to adopt, specially a first cat of your own, don’t hesitate to get a black fur baby. I would even opt for an adult cat that has been dumped at the local shelter. They know they’re getting a second chance and will show you gratitude and love in no time. But please allow for the 3 to take place. The 3? Yes, 3 days to decompress from the shelter, 3 weeks to start learning your routine and 3 months to know that’s their forever home.

Please check with your local shelter as many weekends/holiday events offer a waved adoption fee or low cost.

Don’t shop, adopt. Friends cannot be bought.

