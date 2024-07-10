“Please Come to Boston” Singer Dave Loggins Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Dave Loggins, whose hit song “Please Come to Boston” was a chart-topper in the mid 1970s, passed away July 10, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Nashville. No cause of death was given. He was 76.

Loggins, who is a second cousin to successful singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins recorded 5 studio albums between 1972-1979. His singles include his most famous musical composition “Augusta”, and “Pieces of April”, which he wrote for Three Dog Night. His additional discography includes singles “Claudia”, “Girl from Knoxville”, “One way Ticket to Paradise”, “The Fool in Me” and “So much for Dreams”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Dave Loggins’ family during their time of grief.

