Sex Therapist Ruth Westheimer Dies at 96 – World News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Famed sex therapist and talk show host Ruth Westheimer, better known as Dr. Ruth, passed away July 12, 2024 at her New York City home. A cause of death was not given. She was 96.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer received her education from the University of Paris, The New School, Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Her career in media began in 1980 when she had her own radio show, “Sexually Speaking” in New York City, which began as a 15-minute show. As part of her show, she answered questions called in by listeners. The show ultimately became nationally syndicated. By 1981, it had attracted 250,000 listeners every week and was extended to a one-hour timeslot on Sunday nights. The show was soon picked up by 90 stations across the United States. She produced her radio show until 1990. Westheimer then took her expertise to television. Her first show was “Good Sex! With Dr. Ruth Westheimer” airing for a half hour. In 1985 the show was expanded to a full hour and the name was changed to “The Dr. Ruth Show”. Through her success in radio and television, Dr. Ruth had become a household name and a pop culture icon. She made appearances in numerous commercials, TV series, talk shows and films throughout her career.

Dr. Ruth was also a successful author who has written over 40 books.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Dr. Ruth’s family during their time of grief.

