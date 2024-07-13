Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Legendary fitness guru Richard Simmons who reached celebrity status, passed away July 13, 2024 at his Hollywood Hills home, just one day after his 76th birthday. No immediate cause of death was given.

On Friday, he celebrated his 76th birthday by going on his X account and thanking his fans for the well wishes. He wrote “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

Simmons was born Milton Teagle Simmons on July 12, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s where he worked at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Simmons developed an interest in fitness, and as a once overweight kid, he established gyms and his interest in fitness helped him lose 123 pounds. He began his weight-loss career by opening his gym Slimmons in Beverly Hills, catering to the overweight. He has promoted weight-loss programs, most prominently through his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” aerobics videos, and many others. Through his numerous fitness videos and programs, and with the help of his positive and larger-than-life personality Simmons became a pop culture icon who has helped millions of people lose weight and achieve their fitness goals. In addition to his workout videos and DVDs, Simmons made numerous appearances in television and film throughout his career.

Simmons is also an author of over a dozen books on healthy eating and achieving a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Richard Simmons’ family during their time of grief.

