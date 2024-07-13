“Hill Street Blues” Star James B. Sikking Dies at 90 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor James B. Sikking, known for his work in both film and television, most notably on HILL STREET BLUES (1981-1987) and DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. (1989-1993), passed away July 13, 2024 at his Los Angeles home from complications from dementia. He was 90.

Sikking’s career began in the 1950s. Throughout his 5 decades-long career he built a diverse body of work, until his retirement in 2012. Two of his most-well known roles are Lt. Howard Hunter on HILL STREET BLUES and Dr. David Howser on DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. His additional filmography includes RAWHIDE (1959-1965), THE OUTER LIMITS (1963-1965), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), MY FAVORITE MARTIAN (1963-1966), THE FUGITIVE (1963-1967), BONANZA (1959-1973), HERE COMES THE BRIDES (1968-1970), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), HOGAN’S HEROES (1965-1971), MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE (1966-1973), MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983), STARSKY & HUTCH (1975-1979), THE INCREDIBLE HULK (1978-1982), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976-1981), ORDINARY PEOPLE (1980), HUNTER (1984-1991), THE PELICAN BRIEF (1993), BROOKLYN SOUTH (1997-1998), THE GUARDIAN (2001-2004), FEVER PITCH (2005), MADE OF HONOR (2008), and THE CLOSER (2005-2012).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to James B. Sikking’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt