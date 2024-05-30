Some Early Predictions for 2024/25 NFL MVP

It may seem to be a little premature to begin speculation. But there’s no time like the present to look deep into our crystal balls to see who might carry off next season’s MVP award.

Of course, there’s a long way to go and a shock week one injury like the one that afflicted Aaron Rodgers last season is always a possibility. But fingers crossed that the six players listed here will make it through to the play-offs unscathed.

One name not in the list is last season’s winner Lamar Jackson. It’s not that he won’t win. It’s just that with two MVPs to his name already the feeling is that another player will be given a chance instead. So here, in no particular order, are the six who we believe will be in the frame.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s start with a name we just can’t miss off from the list. He was MVP at last season’s Super Bowl and if the Chiefs make to the main event again he could be one again. He’s also in with a very good chance of being MVP overall. Despite the relatively slow start he had to last season, he just got better and better as time moved on. Four playoff games saw him throwing for six touchdowns with only the single interception. This season the growing influence of Rashee Rice should see him raise his game still further.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert’s 2023 season was brought to a premature close because of an unfortunate injury to his finger and he was sorely missed by the LA Chargers. So he’ll be extra eager to make his mark in the upcoming one. Coach Jim Harbaugh has set things up perfectly for his return by streamlining the offense in order to maximize the impact he’ll make. This should translate into the sorts of stats needed to put him well in contention for the prize. All he has to do is stay fit and healthy throughout the 17 standard games of the season.

C.J.Stroud, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will be looking to make a better showing in the NFL standings for the coming season. One player who could help to put them there is quarterback C.J. Stroud. Certainly the Texans exceeded expectations last season with a win/loss record of 10-7 followed by a wild card entry into the playoffs including a comprehensive 45-14 victory over Cleveland Browns. This season the arrival of Stefon Diggs should provide extra support which, along with the contribution of offensive co-ordinator Bobby Slowick, should put him in the best position to step things up another level.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers’ 25 year old quarterback has been gradually maturing and developing over the years. Now he’s like a ripe apple ready to be picked for superstardom. The team is being gradually shaped around him providing a versatile number of wide-receivers including Jayden Read and Romeo Dubbs. Last season it took until around Week 11 for him to really get into the groove but he’s going to have to get there sooner this year if he genuinely hopes to be in contention for the MVP honor.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last season wasn’t a particularly great one either for Burrow or the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s 8th position in the AFC final standings meant they missed the playoffs and Burrow’s injuries sidelined him for significant parts of the season. He was first injured at of-season training and later sustained a wrist injury that needed surgery. As a result he only played a part in 10 games. But reports say that rehab has gone well and his throwing is now near 100%. With Ja’Marr Chase as his prime receiver it looks like he’ll be back in business with a bang when the new season gets under way in September.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last, but by no means least, we have Josh Allen. Last season he was widely regarded as being the most effective dual-threat QB in the game. But it was his passing that let him down and this, arguably, cost him the MVP title. So all it should take to put him well in contention is a small improvement in this department. His resilience shone through last year when the team overcame a difficult start to become winners in the AFC East, culminating in five straight wins to round off the season. Sure, they couldn’t get the better of the Chiefs when it came to the business end of the playoffs, but then no-one could.

So there you have them. The super six possible contenders for MVP. Will one of these clinch it or will a wild card come in and surprise us all? Only time will tell.