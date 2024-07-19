Just STOP! (The Letter I Never Imagined I’d Have to Write to Many In the Democrat Party)







By Sharon Synowsky

Whew!

OK, here goes…

Dear Dems calling for President Biden to withdraw from the race:

ARE YOU ALL INSANE?!

Has Trump gotten to you all somehow? Does MAGA have dirt on you? Are y’all being blackmailed?

Mr. Schiff, blink twice if you’re under duress.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, YOU are older than Biden. Are you going to step aside in November?

Representative (pause, with hands moving left to right)

Jeffries, (pause, with hands moving right to left)

We want (pause, with hands moving left to right)

Alignment, not anxiety… (pause, with hands moving right to left)

Brave, not baleful… (pause, with hands moving left to right)

Coalescence, not conflict… (pause, with hands moving right to left)

Determination, not divisiveness… (pause, with hands moving left to right)

(Et cetera, E through Z… with appropriate pauses and hand movements)

Chuck Schumer, you were specifically targeted by Trump and his MAGA cult during his NY fraud trial. Have you forgotten? It seems so.

For fucks sake…

JUST STOP!!!

We are roughly 100 days from the election, and you want to switch Biden out for…WHO? I haven’t heard ANY one of you fucking Judases say a name. None of you have even suggested VP Harris, which is surprising, considering how often you all have relied on women of color to save your hides!

If ANYTHING we’re going to undermine this election and hand the Presidency to Trump, it is exactly what you are doing. How can you betray President Biden?

The man has done an INCREDIBLE job, especially considering he’s been up against the likes of Gaetz, Greene, Boebert, Gosar and Biggs. Yes, you’ve all stepped up and stepped in and helped push legislation like the Infrastructure Bill, the PACT Act and the CHIPS Act through. Why give up now?

Even more incomprehensible, how can all of you betray 80 million+ voters, most of whom are your constituents? We LITERALLY gave you your jobs, and we have kept you all in those jobs for years. Well guess what? Dems have lllloooonnnngggg memories. Once we get through this pivotal moment, and we win DESPITE you’re panicked calls to upend our party, you are all getting primaried.

Adam Schiff, I will move to California to run against you.

(AND GEORGE CLOONEY, STOP BASHING BIDEN! GO FINISH THE GOTDAMN OHIO STATE/GYM JORDAN DOC WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR SINCE 2020!)

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt