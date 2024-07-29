Claressa Sheilds Makes History in Boxing – Breaking News







Claressa Shields made history yet again on Saturday night. In a monumental main event at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, the reigning Undisputed Middleweight World Champion Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) moved up two weight classes to dethrone the WBC Women’s Heavyweight World Champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 2 KOs) of Canada. With an explosive 2nd round knockout, Shields also won the vacant WBO Light Heavyweight World title, earning the 15th and 16th world title belts in her remarkable career thus far.

The event was presented by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions as a special edition of its Big Time Boxing USA series airing live on premier sports streaming service DAZN.

The co-featured bout, airing live on DAZN streaming service, saw world-ranked super lightweight Michel Rivera (26-1, 14 KOs) defeated Argentina’s Hugo Alberto Roldan (22-3-1, 7 KOs). After controlling the majority of the fight by utilizing his range, Rivera scored a knockdown in the 10th round to seal a split decision and, perhaps, set himself up for another world title opportunity in the stacked 140-pound division.

Opening the highly anticipated televised card, Illinois’ Julian Smith (9-2, 5 KOs) upset former world title challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (24-2, 21 KOs) via split decision after a back-and-forth brawl between the super lightweights.

In addition to the star-studded fight card, celebrities and athletes were in attendance at Little Caesars Arena to support Shields and big-time boxing’s return to The D, including:

Ryan Destiny – Actor. Playing Claressa Shields in her impending biopic

Thomas Hearns – Hall of Fame boxer

Shakur Stevenson – WBC World Lightweight Champion

Tony Harrison – Rapper

DeJ Loaf – Rapper

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

Terrion Arnold – Detroit Lions Cornerback

Chelen Garnes – Detroit Lions Safety

Hogan Hatten – Detroit Lions Long Snapper

Crystal The Doll – Actor

Denzel Dandridge – Actor

Monte Morris – Phoenix Suns Point Guard

Greg Kelser – Detroit Pistons Legend

Alvin Jones – NFL Linebacker

RESULTS AND QUOTES

WBC WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE – VACANT WBO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) defeated Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 2 KOs) via TKO at 1:09 of round two.

“I saw her corner stand up after the knockdown,” said Shields. “The fight was over, but I guess the referee wanted me to throw one more right hand to put her down. I put her down three times. The ‘GWOAT’ stays.

“I only hit her with two punches in the first round, and I remember a hook hit her, and I said, ‘Know what, I knew I was strong in camp, but I’m super strong tonight.’ Maybe I can stay at heavyweight if I’m going to be this strong in the ring.

“You have so many world champions at heavyweight, but I’m the cash cow. Wherever I campaign I can find a fight. I’m going to talk to my team and decide if we want to go down and defend my middleweight titles or stay at heavyweight and chase more world titles.

“I’m not going to lie, Detroit, you all showed up. I can’t thank you enough for coming out and spending your hard-earned money. My movie comes out in theaters on December 25, ‘The Fire Inside.’ Ryan Destiny is portraying me, and you guys can see how I became the ‘GWOAT.’ Detroit, you all showed out.”

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CO-FEATURE BOUT – 10 ROUNDS

Michel Rivera (26-1, 14 KOs) defeated Hugo Alberto Roldan (22-3-1, 7 KOs) via split decision.

Scorecards: 98-90, 98-91 for Rivera; 95-94 for Roldan

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN CARD BOUT – 10 ROUNDS

Julian Smith (9-2, 5 KOs) defeated Shohjahon Ergashev (24-2, 21 KOs) via split decision.

Scorecards: 95-94, 95-94 for Smith; 95-94 for Ergashev

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt