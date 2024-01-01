The Story Of… Mission San Diego de Alcalá in California







By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Mission San Diego de Alcalá

Mission San Diego de Alcalá is the first California Mission founded in 1769 by Padre Serra. It was dedicated to Saint Didacus of Alcala. The current status of the mission is an active Catholic Parish and is a major cultural attraction welcoming visitors seven days a week. The twenty-one California Missions are the soul of California. Mission San Diego is the first and often referred to as the Mother of the Missions and the Plymouth Rock of the West Coast. It is where the first seeds of agriculture were planted in California setting the foundation of this great agricultural state. It is the site of the introduction of livestock, animal husbandry, clothmaking, leather works, candle-making, blacksmithing to California. It is beautifully restored and well worth the visit.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Mission San Diego de Alcalá was founded and by who?

Before the 1700’s, all maps showed California to be an island. When the Spanish were exploring this part of the world, they saw no advantage to making settlements here (present day California). They did, however, named the area and claimed it for Spain.

1542: Juan Rodriquez Cabrillo arrived in the Bay of San Diego and named the area San Miguel (St. Michael) after the Saint whose feast day was closest to the landing.

1602: Sebastián Viscaíno sailed into the harbor and explored the coastal and inland regions. In celebration of St. Didacus’ feast day and because San Diego was his flagship, Viscaino renamed the area San Diego.

1769: Fearing encroachment of the California lands by Russian fur traders who were seal hunting off the coast of San Francisco, King Carlos III of Spain sent word to New Spain (present day Mexico) to go establish settlements in Alta California (the present-day state) along the coast to secure this land for Spain. The idea was to establish missions in what would become the most important seaports. San Diego, Monterey, Los Angeles etc.

During the spring and summer of 1769, three expeditions by sea (the San Carlos, the San Antonio, and the San Jose (which disappeared and never arrived) and two expeditions by land were sent to Alta California.

On July 16, 1769, Padre Serra, a Franciscan friar, leading the last of the expeditions, arrived, celebrated Mass and dedicated the site of the first mission in Alta California to Saint Didacus of Alcala. The original site was six miles west of here. That site is now referred to as Presidio Hill.

KB: Who was Didacus of Alcala?

Saint Didacus de Alcalá de Henares (Saint Didacus) was born c.1400 in Spain, He became a Franciscan brother who eventually ministered in the Canary Islands. His name in Spanish translates to San Diego de Alcalá.

KB: Who was Father Luis Jayme?

Father Melcor (Luis) Jayme, a young Franciscan priest, became pastor of Mission San Diego de Alcalá in 1771 and was instrumental in moving the mission to its present site – six miles east of the original site.

The reasons for moving the missions were:

❖ The water (flood one year – drought the next and the river flows close to this site)

❖ The soil (the soil was not good for growing the crops)

❖ The American Indians were afraid of the military.

The mission was moved to the present site in August of 1774. By December, a number of adobe and thatched buildings were constructed. Crops were planted and many of the Native Americans joined in mission life and were baptized.

Progress was being made until the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 1775 when 600 – 800 Native Americans descended upon Mission San Diego. The Native Americans began to take items from the mission, an open fire erupted, the mission started to burn.

Padre Jayme was killed as he ran out to meet them with his usual greeting “Amar a Dios, hijos ! – love God, my children”.

Padre Jayme became California’s first Christian martyr. His remains are buried in the sanctuary (under the white cross on the floor) in the church at Mission San Diego.

KB: Why were the mission bells so important?

The bells played a significant role in the everyday life of the mission. A sequence of tones and rhythms was developed for each occasion. They were used to announce times for Mass, work, meals, and siestas. The bells signaled danger, rang solemnly to honor the dead and pealed joyously to celebrate feast days, weddings, and fiestas.

KB: What is the current status of the mission?

Mission San Diego is an active Catholic Parish and is a major cultural attraction welcoming visitors seven days a week.

KB: Has it appeared in movies and series?

It has been featured on several television shows and as a part of KPBS Series “Historic Places”.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Mission San Diego de Alcalá.

When you enter through the Visitor Center, you will see a beautiful fountain and a courtyard. To your immediate right upon entering, there will be an archaeological site. To your left, you will be led to the room called the Casa de los Padres which has two dioramas and other exhibits: the front walls are remnants of the early Mission walls. As you turn back and leave this room, on your left, you enter the beautifully restored Mission Church, the fifth church on the grounds. The last restoration dates to the 1930’s. The church has original artifacts dating back to its founding in 1769.

From the church, you will enter a garden area and with a beautiful view of the campanario and the bells.

Following the portico corridors, you will be led into a recently enlarged and updated museum which has a large timeline of mission history, numerous displays and an interactive monitor offering DVD’s on mission history and Fr. Serra and other choices.

KB: Why should people visit the mission?

The twenty-one California Missions are the soul of California. Mission San Diego is the first and often referred to as the Mother of the Missions and the Plymouth Rock of the West Coast. It is where the first seeds of agriculture were planted in California setting the foundation of this great agricultural state. It is the site of the introduction of livestock, animal husbandry, clothmaking, leather works, candle-making, blacksmithing to California. It is beautifully restored and well worth the visit.

