Donald Trump Is Running Scared…







By Ron Signore

This election cycle has been anything but dull. Even with all the excitement, it seems so easy, but the lack of intellect between the ears of certain supporters has made things more difficult than they should be. Common sense would simply illustrate many reasons why not Chump. The most obvious is the reality that people are supporting a convicted felon. I will never understand that. I will never understand the party of law and order supporting someone who is not claiming innocence, but rather everything else that says it was not his fault.

Then we have the side of good in the saga of good versus evil. What a ride that has been. First, we have President Biden fighting tooth and nail to stop the fascist movement. Then he has an off night during a debate where the ensuing panic settled in amongst the supporting masses. The panic led to a part of the base calling for President Biden to drop from the election race. After weeks of turmoil that brought some dissention to the party, President Biden did the noble thing. He dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Make no mistake, President Biden was forced out by the constant approach of calls for him to do so. However, he handled it as best I could see anyone doing the same thing. His decision came to be preached in putting the better of our country, our democracy, above his own ambitions. That is a leader. This is a President who got an unfair shake into everything. He picked up a mess and did a phenomenal job doing what he said he would do. He was met with adversity all the way, every day, and many times with nonsense.

His bowing out and endorsing Kamala has shocked the world in many ways. All throughout the weeks leading up to the decision, polls had been released around possible scenarios should he decide to step down. It seemed unlikely that there would actually be a challenger that strong to take on Cheeto Boy and win. But, as it happened, something beautiful came to the scene. A rally of support for Vice President Harris. Setting grassroots donations records, total funds started pouring in by way of support. Volunteers and registrations in key counties and areas of swing states ticked up.

Polls today have shown a very favorable swing for Harris. Naturally, this sends the Orange Turd into his perpetual state of complaining, thus laying the foundational groundwork for the election being rigged. With his minions, many of his falsehoods become factual belief. Like a jury, you cany unring that bell. Once they hear something they agree with, accepting the debunking of the topic becomes near impossible.

Agent Orange is already crying that he deserves a refund from his campaign’s focus on defeating Biden. Crying that there should be legal ramifications to Biden dropping, and even more that Harris picked up the torch. The issue they cannot seem to grasp is that no one has been officially nominated yet. Despite Kamala essentially already almost having all the necessary delegates, nothing is official until the official nomination comes in. Then there is the crying that she has funds from the original campaign. Unfortunately for them, her name has always been tied to that money. The Democrats wisely knew that. If they named someone else in endorsement, they would not have access to that money.

So that leads to the next important step in this process being whom Kamala selects for VP. There are some solid names out there, all of which I would not have any issue with on a level that would prevent my vote from enthusiastically supporting the whole ticket. There are names I would prefer over others, sure, and there are names I believe would be better served in other areas, but nothing like “oh no, not that person!”

Pete would be my number one. Here is why: the man is brilliant. He is progressive, and a family man. He is a veteran of the military, and he holds roots in the Midwest. I would not mind Gretchen Whitmer, in fact, that would be an outstanding ticket in my opinion. My concerns are twofold: one I worry were too misogynistic of a nation still to have two females on the ticket, I think that is Kamala’s biggest hurdle (misogyny and racism honestly). But like Shapiro from PA, they may be better suited to stay in their respective swing states to help drive the vote the right way. Shapiro does hold the man card though, so that helps in an area Gretchen legitimately cannot help. Mark Kelly from Arizona seems to be gaining some steam. He is as good a choice as any. May be the path of lease resistance to not questioning where he belongs. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Governor seems to be a strong name as well. My concern with him is strictly that it was monumental to turn KY to a blue Governor, who would end up replacing him could be a concern. Hakeen Jeffries was thrown out there, and yes, I would support that, but we need to prime him to be ready to take over Speaker of the House.

There were some names that I think were less likely that were thrown out. Not that their names were bad or choices I wouldn’t still support, but they seemed less likely to get that nod. One being Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger. The thought would be to gain the support of the “Never Trumper” republicans. The thought is a good one, but I just cant see either of those unless we truly see Kamala incorporate a huge platform for unifying the parties in an effort to govern in a bi-partisan fashion. She is running with a notion of unity, so this is not entirely far-fetched, but is it likely? The two biggest names that seem to float from the masses are Michelle and Barack Obama. This is great that there is still strong support on the Obama name. But I think Barack himself is done. Michelle hasn’t seemed to show any public interest in pursuing the spot to my knowledge either.

There is still 3+ months, just under 100 days, to the election. For the first time in a while, there seems to be a rejuvenated energy. I was always hopeful that we would end the Chump Train in November. I anticipated a close race. Part of me still anticipates a close race, but these past two weeks have gotten me to excited in the progress that we could actually win somewhat handily. At least without the concern of 11,000 votes.

I truly cannot escape the fear of what will happen if we do not prevent Agent Orange from having a second presidency. Even more so since he said the quiet part out loud this weekend in voting this time and never having to vote again. It is real. We need to get out there and slam them back to their place and continue the path to putting that man in jail where he belongs. He is scared, we have him on the ropes. Vote Blue, or never vote again.

