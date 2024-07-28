“Mad TV” Actress Erica Ash Dies at 46 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress and comedian Erica Ash, known for her starring roles on the dramedy SURVIVOR’S REMORSE (2014-2017) and MADTV, (1995-2016) passed away July 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California after a long cancer battle. She was 46.

Ash was born to military parents on September 19, 1977. She attended a performing arts school in Atlanta, Georgia during her youth. She has planned on becoming a doctor, however, while on a trip to Japan she became a backup singer and a runway model, which led to her decision to pursue a career in entertainment.

In the early 2000s, Ash landed multiple job opportunities in Broadway shows, such as “The Lion King”. She was also cast on the television comedy show THE BIG GAY SKETCH SHOW (2006-2010), where she was a cast member for two seasons. In 2008, she joined the cast of MADTV for its final season. Her additional filmography includes COLD CASE (2003-2010), SCARY MOVIE V (2013), SHADES OF BLUE (2016-2018), ALL I WISH (2017), IN CONTEMPT (2018), LEGACIES (2018-2022), VIOLET (2021), FAMILY REUNION (2019-2022), WE HAVE A GHOST (2023), and EXTENDED FAMILY (2023-2024).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Erica Ash’s family during their time of grief.

