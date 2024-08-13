Musician Greg Kihn Dies at 75 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Singer-songwriter Greg Kihn, who was known for his hit songs “Jeopardy” and “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)”, passed away August 13, 2024. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 75.

Kihn was already an artist in the making in his hometown of Baltimore, writing songs and playing coffee houses while still in high school. He moved to California in 1974 and worked odd jobs until his music career took off. He founded the Greg Kihn Band, which scored hit songs in the 1980s. His biggest hit “Jeopardy” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video for “Jeopardy” became an MTV favorite. Kihn and his band produced over twenty albums and released the singles “Testify”, “Reunited”, “Happy Man”, and “Rendezvous”, among others.

Kihn was also an author who wrote horror fiction novels. His works include Horror Show, Shade of Pale, a well as a collaboration with other musicians for Carved in Rock: Short Stories by Musicians, including Pete Townshend, Graham Parker, Joan Jett and Ray Davies. In 2013 he released Rubber Soul, a murder mystery novel featuring The Beatles.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Greg Kihn’s family during their time of grief.

