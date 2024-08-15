Great White Singer Jack Russell Dies at 63 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Musician Jack Russell, one of the founding members of the rock band Great White, passed away August 15, 2024. The singer died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. The cause of death was Lewy body dementia. He was 63.

Russell met his bandmate Mark Kendall at a concert and began plans to form a band which at the time was going to be called Dante Fox, however, the band manager changed the name to Great White because that was Kendall’s nickname because of his white complexion and white hair. Great White was formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. The band was at its most popular during the mid-to-late 1980s with several albums, including their platinum “Once Bitten (1987)” and “…Twice Shy (1989). Great White disbanded in 2001. Russell tried touring solo under his own name briefly, then changed the band name to Jack Russell’s Great White, and toured from 2002 to 2005.

In 2006, Russell toured again the official Great White band when they reformed with their classic lineup. Russell left the band again after he sustained several injuries following a fall.

After making a full recovery, Russell starting touring again as Jack Russell’s Great White, who released their first album “He Saw It Comin’” in 2017. In January 2024, Russell released a collaboration with L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, titled Medusa. This was Russell’s final studio recording before his retirement and death.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Jack Russell’s family during their time of grief.

