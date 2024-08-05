“The Godfather Part II” Actor John Aprea Dies at 83 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor John Aprea, known for his role as young Salvatore Tessio in THE GODATHER PART II (1974), passed away August 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, of natural causes. He was 83.

In his film debut in the late 1960s, Aprea co-starred with screen legend Steve McQueen in the film BULLITT (1968), playing Dr. Kinner. Following BULLITT, Aprea was cast in the films THE GRASSHOPPER (1970), and DARK SIDE OF TOMORROW (1970). When Aprea was tending bar at Robert’s in Los Angeles, Aprea met acclaimed director Frances Ford Copploa, which led to an opportunity to audition for the role of Michael Corleone in THE GODFATHER. The part of Corleone ultimately went to Al Pacino, however, Coppola cast Aprea as young Salvatore Tessio in THE GODFATHER PART II. All of his lines spoken in the film were in Italian. Aprea called working on the movie the high point of his career.

Aprea played the recurring role of Nick Katsopolis, the father to John Stamos’s character, Jesse Katsopolis on FULL HOUSE (1987-1995), appearing in several episodes from 1988-1991. He reprised the role for one episode in the reboot series FULLER HOUSE (2016-2020)

Aprea’s additional filmography includes THAT GIRL (1966-19710, MANNIX (1967-1975), THE STEPFORD WIVES (1975), WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), THE IDOLMAKER (1980), THREE’S A CROWD (1984-1985), SIMON & SIMON (1981-1989), THE A-TEAM (1983-1987), THE FALL GUY (1981-1986), FALCON CREST (1981-1990), KNOTS LANDING (1979-1993), THE GAME (1997), DEAD MAN ON CAMPUS (1998), ANOTHER WORLD (1964-1999), THE SOPRANOS (1999-2007), THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004), COLD CASE (2003-2010), DAYS OF OUR LIVES (1965-), and THE BAY (2010-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to John Aprea’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt