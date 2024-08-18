Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Emmy-winning talk show host Phil Donahue passed away August 18, 2024 in his home in New York City after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas. Donahue was 88.

Donahue was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 21, 1935. His career began in 1957 when he worked as a production assistant ay KYW radio and television in Cleveland. He was an anchor of the morning telecast at WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio. While in Dayton, Donahue hosted Conversation Piece, an afternoon phone-in talk show from 1963-1967. While he was still working in Dayton, he interviewed several major public figures including John F. Kennedy Jr., Johnny Carson, Malcolm X, Elton John, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. In 1967, Donahue left WHIO, moving his talk program to WLWD, also in Dayton. In 1970 The Phil Donahue Show entered nationwide syndication and was moved from Dayton to Chicago in 1974, then in 1984 he moved to New York City where the show was shot for 29 seasons from 1967-1996. While hosting his own show, Donahue also appeared on The Today Show as a contributor from 1979 until 1988.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Phil Donahue’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt