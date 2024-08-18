Actor Alain Delon Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Cinematic heartthrob Alain Delon, a leading man in French cinema during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, passed away August 18, 2024 at his home in Douchy, France surrounded by his family. The actor had been battling cancer. He was 88.

Over the course of his career, Delon starred in over 90 films in a variety of roles and genres. He achieved critical acclaim for his performances in the films PURPLE NOON (1960), ROCCO AND HIS BROTHERS (1960), L ‘ECLISSE (1962), THE LEOPARD (1963), LE SAMOURAI (1967) and LA PISCINE (1969). What’s a dashing leading man without his beautiful leading lady? Delon has co-starred opposite screen beauties Ann-Margret, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Fonda, Lola Albright, and Jane Burkin, among others.

Delon’s additional credits include CHRISTINE (1958), JOY HOUSE (1964), ONCE A THIEF (1965), LOVE AT SEA (1965), THE RED CIRCLE (1970), RED SUN (1971), INDIAN SUMMER (1972), SCORPIO (1973), NO WAY OUT (1973), ZORRO (1975), THREE MEN TO KILL (1980), TO KILL A COP (1981), NEW WAVE (1990), THE RETURN OF CASANOVA (1992), LOVE LETTERS (2010), and DISCLAIMER (2019).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Alain Delon’s family during their time of grief.

